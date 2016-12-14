Parliament resumes sitting next week

Parliament is expected to resume sittings next week Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho indicated that “main issues that will be considered will be those that deal directly with the constitutional provision regarding the end of the live of a Parliament and its subsequent dissolution.”

It further noted that “in fulfillment of Article 67 of the constitution, the President of the Republic will present the State of the Nation address to Parliament on December 22, 2016.”

It is still unclear how long sittings will last but issues bordering on the payment of the ex-gratia of members are expected to particularly feature in deliberations.

Mike Oquaye likely to be next Speaker of Parliament

As the house reconvenes next week, multiple New Patriotic Party sources have told Citi News that Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, a former Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, may become the speaker o f Ghana's next Parliament.

Insiders say a consensus is swelling around the candidature of the respected political scientist with credible sources saying that Prof. Oquaye will be proposed for the top job in Ghana's Parliament on January 6, 2017.

Under Ghana's Constitution and the rules of Parliament, for a candidate to emerge as Speaker, he or she must have been elected by members of the House or persons who are qualified to be elected as a member of Parliament.

Ghana's amended presidential transition act also requires that the new speaker should be elected 24 hours before the inauguration of a new president after national elections.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

