Accusations of post-election violence exaggerated – Sammy Awuku

The reported disturbances perpetrated by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters have been exaggerated, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku, has asserted.

He expressed concern over the impression that the disturbances were rampant nationwide describing them as reckless acts of mischief geared towards causing fear and panic.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Awuku expressed his scepticism with the reportage saying “there are not more than three or four examples but when you make it topical as if it is across the country, over the 275 constituencies, I find it a bit outrageous.”

He further made references to some alleged hoax reports that suggested that some high profile National Democratic Congress (NDC) supports were being targeted by the NPP.

NPP won't accept blame for attacks

The NPP youth organiser also maintained that the NPP and its victorious Flagbearer, President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, would not take responsibility for calming tensions when there was already a sitting President and police administration in place.

Mr. Awuku instead asserted that “it behoves on the John Mahama administration and the current police administration to ensure that the country is at peace with itself and intact as at January 7.”

“If you talk to me on January 8 and you are citing these examples, then as a party, we take the fall for that , but not when there is government in place, there is an administration in place and you want us to carry this on our hear.”

“What I am saying is that President Mahama has to put his foot down. He is the Commander and chief of the farmer forces. Nana Addo is the president-elect. He cannot order even a single prison officer,” Mr. Awuku added.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana