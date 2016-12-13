Bernard Mornah congratulates Alban Bagbin for his victory

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Sankana (UWR), December 13, GNA - Mr Bernard Mornah, the People's National Convention (PNC) parliamentary candidate for the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency in the 2016 election, has congratulated Mr Alban Bagbin for winning the seat.

'I wish you a fruitful term of office. I also pray your stewardship would leap our constituency unto greater developments as I believe the constituency has the capacity to reach greater heights in development,' Mr Mornah said.

Mr Mornah gave the congratulatory message during a media briefing on Monday on the outcome of the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency elections.

He said his aspiration to salvage the people of the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency from their development crisis especially in education, job creation, sporting talents, and agricultural production could not be materialized due to his failure to win the seat.

Mr Mornah said though he could 'not stand tall in the elections' his performance was remarkable as compared to the PNC's performance in previous elections in the constituency.

In 2012, the PNC presidential candidate had 114 votes as compared to 1,319 votes in 2016, the NDC presidential candidate had 19,825 votes in 2012 as compared to 17,998 votes in 2016 and the NPP presidential candidate garnered 12, 013 votes in 2012 as against 8, 128 votes in 2016.

In the 2012 parliamentary race the PNC garnered 169 votes as against 5, 393 votes in 2016, NDC had 16, 063 votes as compared to 14, 044 votes in 2016 while the NPP candidate had 12, 013 votes in 2012 and 9, 154 votes in 2016.

Mr Mornah commended his supporters, campaign team, family members as well as the PNC family, especially, Dr Edward Mahama and Atik Mohammed for the tremendous support they offered him throughout his campaign.

Mr Mornah congratulated the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akofo-Addo, on 'his emphatic electoral success' and wished him well as he charts the path to national development.

GNA