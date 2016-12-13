Young Diplomats of Ghana commends Ghanaians

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA - The Young Diplomats of Ghana (YDG), a Non- Governmental Organisation, on Monday congratulated Ghanaians for another peaceful and successful election in the Fourth Republic.

"This is a strong indication of Ghana's growth and commitment to democracy and sustainable development. It also raises the country's credentials as a matured democracy on the international stage," a statement signed by Mr Seth Owusu Mante Junior, Chief Co-ordinator of the Group, said.

The statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the President elect, for his feat in the general election.

"We congratulate the President - elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for emerging as the people's choice to run the affairs of the country for the next four years.

'We hope to see Ghana maximizing the potentials of its foreign policy and diplomatic relations for the sustainable development of the country," it said.

The YDG is non-profit network that seeks to advance the development of a new generation of aspiring leaders and diplomats in Ghana and to build their advocacy expertise.

The Group also congratulated President John Mahama for accepting and respecting the outcome of the elections.

"We are humbled by his congratulatory call to the President-elect even before the official announcement of the winner by the Electoral Commission. This is the hallmark of a 21st century leader and an inspiration to us, as young leaders.

"We also commend the Electoral Commission for living up to its constitutional mandate and further acknowledge and applaud the media, civil society organizations, the numerous foreign observer and diplomatic missions, and all others who contributed to a successful and transparent election."

The Group expressed its willingness to work with the President- elect and the government to implement policies that reflect the viewpoint and aspiration of young Ghanaians.

GNA