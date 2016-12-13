Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana congratulate Nana Addo

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA - The Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana have congratulated President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for emerging victors in the just-ended polls.

A statement jointly signed by Sheikh Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo, the Director of Communications, and Alhaji Khuzaima M. Osman, the Executive Secretary of the group, said the victory attained by the NPP, led by the president-elect and his running mate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was the victory of Ghana's democracy, the victory of the Muslim Community, and the victory of humanity.

The group, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdul Wadudu Haruna Zaeem, the National President, said the experience of the two gentlemen in the democratic governance and their expertise in relevant fields of nation-building would help accelerate economic transformation and national development.

It said in all democratic societies, governance was team work, hence 'we pray that Allah granted the president-elect the wisdom to select a competent team that would raise Ghana to another pedestal of development and prosperity.'

The statement expressed confidence that with faith in Allah, Ghanaians would advance as a united nation with a common destiny in a new era of hope, development, freedom and justice.

The Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana also commended Ghanaians for their role in the peaceful conduct of the elections. They said by the exemplary conduct; 'we have demonstrated our commitment to democracy and good governance.'

The statement said the result of the election was a reflection of the country's readiness to 'maintain our accolade as the beacon of democracy in the West African sub-continent,'

The group also lauded President John Dramani Mahama for conceding defeat and opting for a smooth transition of power to a new administration.

'The incumbent president is indeed a statesman who respects the sovereign will of the people,' the statement said.

GNA