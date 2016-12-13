Roller operator fined for defrauding colleagues

By Erica Apeatua Addo,GNA

Tarkwa (W/R) Dec.13,GNA - A 27 year-old former roller operator of Pursues Gold Mine at Ayanfuri, Samuel Yamson, has been fined GH¢2,500.00 by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for defrauding nine of his colleagues.

The convict, who pleaded guilty to the offence, would go to prison for five years in default of the fine.

Narrating the facts of the case, Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah told the court that the complainants were residents of Ayanfuri, Bogoso, Tarkwa and Takoradi and the convict lived at Bogoso all in the Western region.

He said the complainants and Yamson used to be co-workers at the gold mine, but he was transferred to Accra and was dismissed from the Company in May 2015.

According to Detective Amponsah, Yamson later returned to Bogoso and deceitfully called each of the complainants on their mobile phones and informed them that the Golden Star underground mines at Akyepim, where he hailed from, was about to commence work and that his uncle was the Community Affairs Manager and he had asked him to begin the recruitment process.

The Prosecution said after the convict had succeeded in collecting their passport pictures, CVs, application letters, copies of their driver's licenses and various sums of monies, amounting to GH¢29,670.00 from the complainants, he refused to answer their phone calls.

The complainants who later realised that they had been duped, started searching for the convict to enable them to retrieve their money, but they could not locate him..

Detective Chief Inspector Amponsah said on November 3, this year, some of the complainants saw Yamson in the Bogoso Town and they reported him to the Police, and he was arrested.

He said at the Police Station Yamson admitted the offence in his caution statement.

GNA