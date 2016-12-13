The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 13 December 2016 20:07 CET

Central Region NDC executive dead in car crash

By CitiFMonline

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Director of Elections, Yaw Asiedu and Regional Treasurer, Eric Essuah were involved in a fatal accident on the Apam-Winneba stretch of the Cape Coast-Accra road.

Yaw Asiedu died in the crash whilst Eric Essuah is said to be in a critical condition at the 37 Military Hospital, according to sources within the party.

The accident occurred as they were transporting copies of the polling centre pink sheets from some party agents to the NDC  party headquarters in Accra.

They were first rushed to the Specialist and Trauma Hospital in Winneba and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital.

The NDC Central Region Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, has urged party members to keep Eric Essuah in their prayers.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

"They say that God is everywhere, and yet we always think of Him as somewhat of a recluse.
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img