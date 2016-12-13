Central Region NDC executive dead in car crash

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Director of Elections, Yaw Asiedu and Regional Treasurer, Eric Essuah were involved in a fatal accident on the Apam-Winneba stretch of the Cape Coast-Accra road.

Yaw Asiedu died in the crash whilst Eric Essuah is said to be in a critical condition at the 37 Military Hospital, according to sources within the party.

The accident occurred as they were transporting copies of the polling centre pink sheets from some party agents to the NDC party headquarters in Accra.

They were first rushed to the Specialist and Trauma Hospital in Winneba and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital.

The NDC Central Region Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, has urged party members to keep Eric Essuah in their prayers.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana