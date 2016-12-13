The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 13 December 2016 19:36 CET

PNC calls for re-rerun of Tamale central parliamentary election

By CitiFMonline

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has called for fresh Parliamentary election in Tamale central constituency of the Northern Region.

The party’s 2016 Parliamentary candidate, Salifu Iddrisu alias protocol made the call in a petition submitted to the Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

He argued that the Tamale central constituency Parliamentary election on December 7 was characterized with irregularities including over voting and results from unknown polling stations.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is also heading to court over the same matter after submitting a petition to the EC.

Below is the petition:
The Returning Officer
Tamale Central Constituency
2016 Presidential and Parliamentary
Election
PETITION ON THE TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY RESULTS

It has become clear to me as a stakeholder in the stated constituency to petition you as the Returning Officer and the commission for the just ended polls in Tamale Central Constituency. The following are my specific particulars of claims;

Over voting of more than twelve (12) polling stations. Example Manhalia polling station.

Two (2) unknown polling stations called Mallam Fari Mosque

Destruction of some ballot boxes to conceal evidence

Furnish me with all polling station and summary pink sheets as i withdrew imposters purported as my agents.

On the basis of the above, it is evidence that serious violations, irregularities and infractions of C.I 94 occurred during the elections process. This has marred the credibility of polls in the constituency.

I therefore call for a fresh re-run of the entire constituency for the parliamentary to enable electorates chose who they want to represent them in parliament.

SIGNED…………………………..
SALIFU IDDRISU
PNC CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
Cc:
DR. IDRAHIM BARHAMA ANYAS
NPP CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
HON. INUSAH FUSEINI
NDC CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
BABA ALHASSAN
PPP CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
ABUBAKARI ABDULAI MADUGU
CPP CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

I believe in hard work and love people who are focused and determined.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img