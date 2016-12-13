PNC calls for re-rerun of Tamale central parliamentary election

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has called for fresh Parliamentary election in Tamale central constituency of the Northern Region.

The party’s 2016 Parliamentary candidate, Salifu Iddrisu alias protocol made the call in a petition submitted to the Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

He argued that the Tamale central constituency Parliamentary election on December 7 was characterized with irregularities including over voting and results from unknown polling stations.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is also heading to court over the same matter after submitting a petition to the EC.

Below is the petition:

The Returning Officer

Tamale Central Constituency

2016 Presidential and Parliamentary

Election

PETITION ON THE TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY RESULTS

It has become clear to me as a stakeholder in the stated constituency to petition you as the Returning Officer and the commission for the just ended polls in Tamale Central Constituency. The following are my specific particulars of claims;

Over voting of more than twelve (12) polling stations. Example Manhalia polling station.

Two (2) unknown polling stations called Mallam Fari Mosque

Destruction of some ballot boxes to conceal evidence

Furnish me with all polling station and summary pink sheets as i withdrew imposters purported as my agents.

On the basis of the above, it is evidence that serious violations, irregularities and infractions of C.I 94 occurred during the elections process. This has marred the credibility of polls in the constituency.

I therefore call for a fresh re-run of the entire constituency for the parliamentary to enable electorates chose who they want to represent them in parliament.

SIGNED…………………………..

SALIFU IDDRISU

PNC CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

Cc:

DR. IDRAHIM BARHAMA ANYAS

NPP CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

HON. INUSAH FUSEINI

NDC CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

BABA ALHASSAN

PPP CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

ABUBAKARI ABDULAI MADUGU

CPP CANDIDATE, TAMALE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana