Mike Oquaye likely to be next Speaker of Parliament

Multiple New Patriotic Party sources have told Citi News that Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, a former Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, may become the speaker of Ghana's next Parliament.

Insiders say a consensus is swelling around the candidature of the respected political scientist with credible sources saying that Prof. Oquaye will be proposed for the top job in Ghana's Parliament on January 6, 2017.

Under Ghana's Constitution and the rules of Parliament, for a candidate to emerge as Speaker, he or she must have been elected by members of the House or persons who are qualified to be elected as a member of Parliament.

Ghana's amended presidential transition act also requires that the new speaker should be elected 24 hours before the inauguration of a new president after national elections.

NPP insiders, both in Parliament and the party say there is a firm degree of certainty has been established around the idea of Prof. Oquaye as the country's next speaker and that he is upbeat about accepting the role.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, journalist, Paul Adom Otchere welcomed the news.

“I think it’s welcoming news for Prof. Mike Oquaye to be the next Speaker of Parliament. All over the world, the work of Speaker of Parliament goes to experienced people. The job of speaker is not for young people. I think all over the world that role is settled for people who have had significant experience in life, their career, and a general background that allow them to ascend to such a place because you are going to be overseeing a lot of people and you have to be a father to all of them and you are going to be walking through legislature and all of that,”he noted.

Transition processes are currently underway to enable Akufo-Addo, who defeated incumbent President John Mahama in last Wednesday’s polls, take charge of administration of Ghana for the next four years starting January 7, 2017.

Prof. Oquaye's political life

Mike Oquaye served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana's Parliament between 2009 and 2013.

He also was Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, a strong hold of the NPP, from 2005 to 2013.

From 2001 to 2004, Oquaye served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to India.

In February 2005 he became Minister of Energy, and later he was moved to the post of Minister of Communications.

Mike Oquaye is a professor of Political science at the University of Ghana, (Legon), and was previously the Head of the Department of Political Science and member of the University’s Academic Board, the highest authority at the level of the faculties.

He received his Ph.D from School of Oriental and African Studies in London, as well as winning the Rockefeller Senior Scholar Award in 1993 and the Senior Fulbright Scholar Award in 1997.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana