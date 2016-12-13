Military intervention in Gambia not a good idea – Expert

A lecturer at the Legon Center for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) Dr Ken Ahorsu has warned against military intervention in Gambia following confusion over the recently held election results.

The West African country is in a constitutional deadlock after its leader Yahya Jammeh rejected results of that country's election held earlier this month. Dr. Ahorsu in an interview with Citi News said,

“I'm against any form of military intervention in the domestic affairs of a state although those things are sanctioned. The results that we’ve seen in Libya, in Iraq and even in Ivory Coast is that you can sometimes remove a dictator but that harm that you’ve done in terms of people right and other sorts of things, it becomes harmful to the society and retrogresses progress,” Dr Ahorsu said.

He said Yayha Jammeh's decision to contest the elections after initially conceding defeat to President-elect Adama Barrow, could be attributed to Mr Jammeh's fear of facing trial for crimes he committed while in office.

“What is important here is the United Nations, IMF and World Bank are all calling on Jammeh to step down just as the people have spoken and he initially agreed. I think the main concern is that there must be some form of transitional arrangement. Jammeh has been a dictator and a lot of people are saying that he and his military and security commanders have carried out they must be punished and I think this is the reason why he is trying to reverse the decision of the elections,” he said.

‘Mahama joins ECOWAS team for Gambia mediation talks’

Ghana President John Mahama on Tuesday joined other West African leaders to mediate the current political situation in The Gambia.

The team included the Chair of ECOWAS, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari who seek to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to hand power over to Adama Barrow.



By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

