NDC youth activist locks party's office in Kumasi over defeat

A governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth activist is reported to have locked the party’s Ashanti Regional office following last week Wednesday’s defeat.

Yakubu Tony Aidoo wants the NDC regional executives out of their offices because he believes they contributed to the poor performance of the party at the polls.

Bernard Kusi-Appiah who works with Kumasi-based Mayor FM told Evans Mensah host of Joy FM's Top Story programme Tuesday that hours after the activist had locked the offices, they were opened by some men believed to be members of the NDC taskforce.

"The men from the Taskforce opened the offices and manned them," he said.

Yakubu organised his men and headed to the office after he was told the NDC regional executives have been granted access.

He, however, could not enter the main gate to the offices because it was guarded by the Taskforce who threatened to deal with him if he dared.

Fuming, Yaku and his men left the scene with a promise to return, Kusi-Appiah reported.

Yakubu's behavior is not an isolated case since many NDC youth activists have found it difficult to come to terms with the victory of New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They believe some NDC functionaries are to be blamed for the 44.40 percent recorded by President John Mahama.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers