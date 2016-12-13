Gambia | 13 December 2016 19:10 CET
Gambian ruling party asks court to void election result
Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - The ruling party of The Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh on Tuesday filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking it to void the recent presidential election result.
The filing seen by AFP said the electoral commission had violated the law and added opposition leader Adama Barrow was "not duly elected or returned as president, and that the said election was void."
