Minister retires from politics after humiliating defeat

THE UPPER West Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West, Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemani has announced his retirement from politics, after suffering a humiliating defeat in the just ended parliamentary election.

Speaking to The Chronicle in an interview, the former Minister of Roads and Highways said he was initially not interested in contesting the Sissala West seat again, but the party prevailed upon him to rescind his decision and contest, only for the same party members to turn round to ditch him.

“I did not want to contest the seat in the first place this year, but there was pressure on me from the party. That is how come I contested, but as fate will have it, I lost”, he said.

Information picked from the grounds indicates that the constituents voted 'skirt and blouse' (ie, voted for Mahama and NPP candidate).

The former DCE for Sissala West, Mr. Moses Dramani Luir, who was sacked for declaring his intention to contest the minister in the primary, according to unconfirmed report, masterminded the defeat of the minister.

The same minister initially refused to accept posting to Upper West as the regional minister after he had been reshuffled from the Roads and Highways Ministry.

The Chronicle understands some party executives and family members had to intervene with an advice that he would destroy the progression of his political career, if he turned down the appointment from the president.

After finally accepting to become the Regional Minister, his DCE also decided to contest him in the NDC primary. Though the DCE was eventually relieved of his post, the development did not go down well with the minister.

The frustrations and the eventual loss of his parliamentary seat, The Chronicle understands, compelled the minister to announce his retirement from politics.

A source, which spoke to The Chronicle, said Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemani may soon be 'enskined' the chief of his village.

The Regional Minister, however, told The Chronicle during the interview that he was leaving the scene, proud of his achievements, which will better the lives of the residents of Sissala West, after constructing boreholes, roads and a number of schools.

“I feel proud about my achievements but it is not for me to rate myself but the people I represented, who benefitted from the various projects I embarked on”, he emphasized.

Meanwhile, this is the first time the NPP has won the Sissala West seat since 2004, with Mr. Patrick Al-Hassan Adamah polling 13,130 votes as against Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemani's 9,762.



