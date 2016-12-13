State Of Transition Office Worrying – NPP

The New Patriotic Party has expressed concerns over claims by the Administrator General, David Yaro that its office is under resourced to carry out its mandate in the ongoing Presidential Transition process. Under the recently amended Presidential Transition Act, the Administrator General's role is critical in the safeguarding of state assets as well as overseeing the transfer of handing over notes among other key responsibilities in the transition process.

But the office currently lacks essential staff and equipment to undertake its duties.

Mr. David Yaro on Eyewitness News on Monday complained that his office is greatly handicapped and works without a car and resorts to the use of commercial motorbikes popularly known as 'okada' to undertake its activities.

Speaking to Citi News, Mustapha Hamid, spokesperson for the NPP's transition team lamented that the assertion by the Administrator General might be true because they are yet to receive the handing over notes from the current National Democratic Congress government.

“If he had he is not adequately resourced to be able to give us an accurate account of what is going on so we know what we are going to inherit, that is worrying. For example, initially we were told that he had a possession of the handing over notes of government, now are being told to wait till tomorrow before we get access to the handing over notes.”

Mustapha Hamid further called on government to resource the office to enable it discharge its duties professionally.

“As it is the transition process has not really started yet, because we haven't been able to sit down face to face with the government to begin anything because there are no handing over notes which all boils down to the fact that the Administrator General is not properly empowered to ensure that things moves on smoothly.

So that is worrying, and I'm sure maybe now that he has put out his concern the government side will be able to resource him adequately,” Mustapha Hamid added.

'Mahama inaugurates transitional team' President John Mahama on Sunday inaugurated the government transition team comprising some members of the NDC and NPP.

The 16-member team is expected to account for government resources, agree on the deadlines for the vacation of official residences by government officers and payment of benefits. The team is jointly chaired by President John Mahama and President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

-Citifmonline