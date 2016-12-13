Tame your boys – MP elect to NPP

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament elect for the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call to order its security taskforce who are said to be hijacking some public properties in Ashaiman.

According to the MP elect, some persons believed to be members of the NPP have gone on rampage seizing public properties in the Ashaiman constituency.

“Ever since the result was declared on Friday evening by the Electoral Commission, members of the NPP have attempted to hijack several public properties in the constituency including public toilets, toll booth, markets and lorry stations. Even today I have received information of the youth planning to lock up the NADMO and YEA offices which I think is uncalled for,” he said.

Mr. Norgbey in an interview with Citi News warned of reprisal attacks from NDC youth if such trend is not stopped.

“Our youth are equally strong and can match the NPP men in same measure but I think it is not necessary so the NPP leadership in Ashaiman and national must as a matter of urgency call its people to order,” he stressed

Mr Norgbey hinted that “as we speak the monies realised from the administration of the public toilet facilities in Ashaiman do no longer go to the Assembly but the NPP youth, and this must not be condoned.”

“Why would they be doing that?”

NPP members seize toll booth at Tema

Some irate youth believed to be supporters of the NPP on Monday illegally took over Tema Motorway toll booth.

They reportedly sacked the officially designated toll collectors and were instated taking the tolls themselves.

By: Elvis Washinton/citifmonline.com/Ghana