Nana Addo Meets Greater Accra House of Chiefs [Photos]





The president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional house of chiefs.

The purpose of the visit was to thank the Chiefs for their support and prayers prior to the elections.

According to Nana Addo, it is only wise and respectful to revisit and show his appreciation after winning the election.

Addressing the gathering, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, Osu Mantse and President of the Greater Accra Regional house of chiefs commended the President-elect for his consistency and patience in his quest to become President of the Republic.

He also assured him of the regional body’s support throughout his presidency.

-Starrfmonline