The NDC Era Of Shame, Callousness And Thievery—JDM Falls

The intrusive, arrogant, and foul mannerisms of the ruling NDC party have shockingly come to an abrupt end in as much a shameful way as the empty governance attributed to their regime under the outgoing president’s superintendence, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

The false slogan that the NDC touts as being a ‘grass roots party’ is the fake makeup that has grossly distorted its image like a well-beautified prostitute that got carelessly exposed by the breaking sweat from a hot bout in bed. Bad governance, impunity, versatile professional thievery, and wanton favour for family and friends, created the apathy that inevitably climaxed the Presidency of John Dramamni Mahama with a humiliating defeat.

Soon we shall come out with NDC scandals in the overall Zoomlion project, Lordina Mahama’s Petroleum deals, National petroleum Authority, the Ports, and many others, especially the scandals of Ibrahim Mahahma, the President’s brother.

Soon we shall inform the nation of the esoteric multi-million dollar ship deal that fetches Ibrahim Mahama a daily income of $25,000 per ship (there are at least three ships involved in this deal), which contract is for 365 days. Readers, please do the calculation: $25,000 X 3 X 365 = $27,375,000 USD (Equivalent to GHs 117,712,500 one hundred and seventeen million, seven hundred and twelve thousand, and five hundred Ghana Cedis).

The people have spoken! They craved for positive change. They gave Nana Akufo-Addo a historic victory over the youthful President who gets confused with any question posed to him about corruption, “as a Human Being”. Ghana was done more damage in eight years of NDC governance than colonialism did.

All the progress chocked by His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor was reversed and destroyed by the NDC governments of late Prof Atta Mills and John Mahama. The time for change soon resonated in the hearts and minds of the nation, pounding in unison like the beating of fontofroms from near and afar. Ghanaians discerned the obvious - that the only way to salvation is the Nana Akufo-Addo way; and they delivered!

I look into the eyes of the weak - I see desperation! I look at the faces of the poor - I see the craving for salvation! I look at the colourful smiles of our aged - I see the urgent need for care beneath the beautiful faces that had developed ruts due to endless worries, and tears that they had shed to ensure that we lived better lives! I look at our labouring women - I see the horror of pain that they have to endure in spite of the abuse that they face after birth because the cash and carry system had made a strong comeback under the heartless government of the NDC.

I look at the petrified children who have to cross treacherous waters to get to school and return home, very aware that there could be a day that the inefficiency of John Dramani Mahama’s government and its carelessness could cost them their lives. I look at the sick and I see the fear - that they could either not afford the medicine because NHIS had collapsed or it is just not available because someone somewhere in authority embezzled the money that was intended to keep the stock.

I see the bamboozled look on the faces of the vulnerable who have to face rape and abuse on the streets because they traveled from their homes to look for greener pastures in the cities. By the way, what is this allegation making the rounds that NDC bigwigs made away with 44 million dollars from the vault of the Bank of Ghana a few hours to elections? O NDC why? Why? Why?

Mr President, John Dramani Mahama, we shall remember you albeit with a feeling as cold as ice. We shall remember that you dished the poor man’s money to family and friends. We shall remember that you heartlessly gave Dele Momodu money, a foreigner, to commit the crime of doing politics in our country that he would have to face the gods for. We shall remember that you paid Steve Malorie to chew His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the most disgusting and vile manner ever.

We shall remember that you encouraged your stooges like kokoon anyidoho, kojo twum-boafo and their ilk to insult and vilify His Excellency Nana Addo.

We shall remember that you favoured all those who lashed out at the NPP hierarchy. You applauded the idiot Said Sinare for insulting my sister, Her Excellency the Second Lady Samira Bawumia, saying that she was a bastard. I shall never forgive him for it! We shall remember, but not forgive you for Sada, Suba, Gyeeda, missing millions from the coffers, woyome, and many forced judgment debts.

We shall remember and not forgive you for allowing your brother Ibrahim Mahama to lay claim over major government lands and coerce others by force. We shall remember that you lied, and run down state institutions. WE SHALL REMEMBER YOUR INCOMPETENCE, SIR! Your brother Ibrahim has to return the lands, and that 2 acre piece along the Tamale airport road that he snatched from the Regional executive thieves who shared amongst themselves a huge parcel along that road.

Opposition is the best place for the NDC. History is the perfect abode for all to read about your incompetence, Sir, and the gutter politics that your administration excelled at. Remember that my books, “59 Years to Nowhere…and counting The Future is Now” and “The Red Book”, exposed him. In shaa ALLAH, stand by for an appropriate book to document your gross failure, Sir!

Oh, and I am very proud that the truth that I spoke against you ended me in jail because your injustice and that of your brother’s, Ibrahim Mahama, exposed your true identities as the neo-pharaohs of Ghana today!

Good Bye, Sir.