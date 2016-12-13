Jubilant NPP supporters stage victory walk

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Koforidua (E/R), Dec 13, GNA - Thousands of jubilant supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the twin constituencies of New Juaben North and New Juaben South, have staged a victory walk in Koforidua.

For more than three hours, the excited supporters, adorned in their party's colours and waving the blue, white and red flag, paraded through some principal streets of Koforidua, Asokore and Effiduase.

They were later addressed by the re-elected Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North, Nana Agyei Boateng, who gave the assurance that the Akufo-Addo Administration would keep faith with Ghanaians.

It was going to work hard and with passion to meet the expectation of the people, he said, adding that, it would deliver on its election promises.

He pledged to go the extra mile to bring development to his constituents to make things better for everybody.

Mr. Boateng Agyemang, the New Juaben North Constituency Chairman, said creating jobs would be made an urgent national priority.

GNA