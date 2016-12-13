Foundation supports inmates of Ewutu Camp Prison

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA - Crime Check Foundation, a Prisons Crime Prevention Advocacy NGO, has presented quantities of detergents to inmates of Ewutu Camp Prison in the Central Region.

The presentation, which was made on behalf of the Executive Director of the Foundation and Ambassador Extraordinaire of Prisons, Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng was to assist and support the inmates with some basic cleaning items.

Mr Kwarteng, said prison reformation and transformation was a shared responsibility.

He called on the public and stakeholders to continue to support their brothers and sisters, who were in prison.

Superintendent William Anaman, the Officer in Charge of Ewutu Camp Prison, receiving the items thanked the Foundation for coming to the aid of the inmates.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Kwarteng, who he said had made the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners a priority of his Foundation.

He urged other NGO's to follow the good example of the Foundation to support the Prisons Service.

Mr Eric Senyo Dadze, Managing Director, DZ Industries Limited, the company, who collaborated with the Foundation for the presentation, said the company would also support the National Stop Crime Campaign Schools.

GNA