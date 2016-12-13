Delta Airlines celebrates 10th anniversary of Africa operation

Accra, Dec.13, GNA - Delta Airlines is celebrating a decade of flying to Africa; having welcomed more than 4.2 million customers on board its services to the United States in the past 10 years.

Delta's first flight landed in Accra on December 12, 2006, a week after the inaugural services to Dakar, Senegal, and Johannesburg, South Africa.

An additional service to Lagos, Nigeria, was added one year later. Since then, Delta has become the leading airline between the United States and Africa, as well as the only airline to link North America with Ghana and Senegal nonstop.

In a statement issued to the GNA, Mr Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta's Sales Director for Africa, India and the Middle East noted: 'Delta has invested billions of dollars to enhance the service we offer our customers in Africa and across the globe since our inaugural flights.

'We have added fully flat-bed seats, on-demand entertainment and Wi-Fi to every flight across the Atlantic. Travellers will also now find regional cuisine and dedicated airport facilities but one thing that has not changed is our commitment to offering the same levels of customer service that have made us the favourite US airline serving this continent.'

He noted some of Delta's other notable achievements in Africa over the past 10 years to include: 22,000 flights operated between Africa and the United States, 95% of North America being accessible via one-stop connections in Atlanta and New York-JFK, 9 million meals served on board, Partnerships with leading community organisations, such as Breast Care International in Ghana and the Amy Biehl Foundation in South Africa as well as being the only carrier to offer Wi-Fi on every flight.

'Today, Delta flies nonstop to four points in Africa; Accra, Ghana, Dakar, Senegal, Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria. It also has reservations/ticketing and sales offices in a number of additional markets, including Kenya and Uganda,' the statement said.

GNA