NPP takes control of Greater Accra Parliamentary seats

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA - The Greater Accra Regional Parliamentary statistics indicates that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won 21 out of the 34 Parliamentary seats, whilst the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took 13.

Statistics made available to the Ghana News Agency by Mr George Kwame Amoa, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission indicates that Habib Saad of the NPP won Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro whilst Tina Mensah took the Weija-Gbawe seat.

Other seats won by the NPP are: Anyaa Sowutuom- Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Trobu - Moses Anim; Dome-Kwabenya - Sarah Adwoa Safo, and Madina Abu-bakar Saddique Boniface.

The rest are: Ayawaso Central - Henry Quartey; Ayawaso West Wuogon - Emmanuel Agyarko; Okaikoi South - Ahmed Arthur; Okaikoi Central - Patrick Yaw Boamah; Okaikoi North - Fuseini Issah; and Ablekuma North - Nana Akua O. Afriyieh.

The NPP also won Ablekuma Central - Ebenezer Nettey; Ablekuma West - Ursula G. Owusu; La Dadekotopon - Vincent Odotei Sowah; Ledzokuku - Bernard Okoe Boye, and Krowor - Elizabeth A. Quaye.

The others are: Tema East - Daniel Nii K. Titus-Glover; Tema West Kingsley C. Ahenkorah; Tema Central - Kofi Brako, and Adentan - Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

The Regional seats won by the NDC are: Domeabra/Obom - Sophia K. Ackuaku; Amasaman - Emmanuel N. O. Laryea; Ayawaso East - Naser Mahama Toure; and Ayawaso North Yussif I. Jajah.

Others are: Ablekuma South - Vanderpuje A. Okoe; Odododiodoo - Edwin N. I. Vanderpuye; Korley Klottey - Zenator A. Rawlings, and Kpone Katamanso - Joseph N. I. Afotey Agbo.

The rest are: Ashaiman - Ernest H. Norgbey; Shai-Osudoku- Linda O. A. Ocloo; Ningo Prampram - Samuel George Nartey; Sege - Otuteye C. Corlettey, and Ada - Cudjoe Ghansah.

In all 147 parliamentary candidates from five political parties and eight independent candidates contested the 34 seats in the Region in the 2016 elections.

Out of the 28 females who contested only nine won whilst the Convention Peoples' Party (CPP), which contested in 30 constituencies failed to win any seat in the Region.

Other parties who failed to win any seat in the Region are the Progressive Peoples' Party, which contested in 24 out of the 34 constituencies; eight independent candidates; and the Peoples' National Convention (PNC), which contested in six constituencies.

The rest are: the National Democratic Party and All Peoples' Congress both contested in four constituencies each but failed to win any seat.

The Great Consolidated Peoples' Party, Democratic Popular Party and United Progressive Party contested in only one constituency while the United Front Party, Independent People's Party and Ghana Freedom Party did not file any candidate.

The analysis formed part of GNA Tracks Election 2016 project, which sought to sensitise the electorate on the various issues raised by political parties, elections management body and other governance institutions.

The project also sought to ensure gender and social inclusion in national politics, provide voice for the youth, vulnerable groups, opinion leaders and the broader spectrum of the society, to achieve a peaceful poll on December 7.

It also aimed at creating a platform to dissect the manifestoes of all political parties and provide in-depth analysis of each thematic area to the electorate to enable them to make an informed judgment.

GNA