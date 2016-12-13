NUGS congratulates Akufo-Addo on his election

By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA

Kumasi, Dec 13, GNA - The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo on his election as the new leader of the country.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr. Luqman Abubakari, President of the Union, a copy was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Kumasi.

It pledged its readiness to work closely with his government to make things better for the Ghanaian student.

