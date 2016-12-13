GUTA Congratulates President - elect

Accra, December 13, GNA - The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo, the President-Elect on his victory in the just-ended 2016 elections.

In a statement signed by Alpha Abdullah Shaban, the General Secretary of GUTA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra on Tuesday, the Association expressed admiration for the persistency of Nana Akufo-Addo.

'We express our profound admiration for the high level of maturity, patience, tolerance, perseverance and exemplary leadership qualities exhibited before and during his electioneering campaign'. (sic)

The statement said the President-elect should 'always remember the private sector as the engine of growth of every economy and work in close collaboration with members to create and enabling business environment in the country'.

GUTA prayed for God's guidance for the President-elect and asked God to grant him good health, long life, more courage, knowledge, wisdom and all that may be required to help him realise his vision for the country.

The statement commended President John Dramani Mahama, the outgoing President, for his contribution to bringing the country this far.

