NCCE congratulates President-elect

Accra, Dec 13, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has sent a congratulatory message to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-Elect, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their victory in the Elections 2016.

It also commended President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for graciously conceding defeat in good faith in the interest of the unity, stability and development of the country.

It further commended all the other Presidential Candidates of political parties that contested in the elections for their show of political maturity.

A statement issued and signed by Mrs Joyce Afutu, the Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs of the NCCE in Accra on Monday, and copied to the Ghana News Agency also commended all Ghanaians for the high sense of civic maturity exhibited during the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

It said 'as a people, our conduct during the elections reaffirms that we are peace-loving as we continue to mature as a democratic nation'.

The statement said Ghana has once again achieved another landmark in her history and enhanced her international credibility.

It commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for the smooth process of elections, saying indeed, the efficiency and transparency of the elections comparable to international standards demonstrates that State institutions had both the capacity and competency to deliver on their mandates.

It said the Deputy Chairmen and Commission Members of the NCCE also congratulated all its staff for their immense contribution, support, dedication and hard work, which sustained the Commission's civic and voter education activities running throughout the election period, and which contributed to the peaceful elections.

It acknowledged the tremendous support from the European Union, the UNDP as well as UNESCO which made it possible for the Commission to undertake civic and voter education in all the 275 Constituencies across the country.

It also recognised the goodwill and selfless support from the Inter-Party dialogue Committees across the country, chiefs, opinion leaders, the Security Agencies, media, the Centre for Democratic Development/CODEO, Sandra Ankobiah, the National Peace Council, Civic Society Organisations and other stakeholders for their collaborative efforts in diverse ways.

The Commission called on all stakeholders to now put their shoulders to the wheel, to help the in-coming Government to be an excellent driver of the country's democratic process. GNA