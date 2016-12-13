Expectations high among Koforidua residents after NPP victory

By Albert Nkrumah, GNA

Koforidua (E/R), Dec 13, GNA - Expectations are running high among many in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, after the election victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A number of people interviewed by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), under the 'GNA tracks the 2016 Elections' project, said they were confident that things were going to become better under the watch of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

The project was funded by the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), the foremost indigenous oil marketing company in the country.

Dora Agyei, a trader, said she had no doubt in her mind that the new government would keep its election promises.

She was eager to see the implementation of the free senior high school (SHS) programme to bring relief to parents.

Nana Akwasi Ebenezer, a coconut seller, told the nation's wire service that he was looking forward to seeing more jobs created.

He said everything must be done to tackle the growing unemployment among the young people to enable them to make meaningful contribution to the socio-economic progress of the nation.

Yaw Ampeam, a teacher, urged the new government to focus priority on the one-district one-factory policy.

That, he noted, would significantly help to bring down unemployment and stem the drift of the youth to the cities and big towns.

Kingsford Awuzi, who deals in electrical gadgets, said his prayer was that the huge taxes on imported goods would be reduced.

Isaac Sey, mobile money operator, appealed to the new government to move quickly to reduce the high utility bills, after the January 07 inauguration of the newly elected President.

He indicated that the people were being suffocated by the huge electricity bills and that should not continue.

Bismark Yeboah and Gifty Anane, both students, said they wanted the teacher and nurse trainee allowances restored.

