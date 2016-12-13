Fiapre tollbooth 'arson' - alleged mob leader in Police grips

By Christopher Tetteh / Daniel A. Ashietey

Fiapre (B/A), Dec. 13, GNA - Mr. Mark Tetteh, the alleged leader of a mob that set ablaze a tollbooth at Fiapre, near Sunyani on Friday night, has been arrested by the Police.

Police Sergeant Samson Gbande, the acting Brong-Ahafo Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, in Sunyani.

He said Mr. Tetteh, an assemblyman for Dumasua in the Sunyani West District, was arrested at 1000 hours on Monday, and he was being interrogated to be processed for Court.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdul Razak, the supervisor on duty then, had earlier on alleged in a telephone interview with the GNA that a group of about 30 people led by Tetteh, stormed the place and demanded that the toll collectors on duty leave for them to take over.

He said shortly after the threat, the mob set it on fire with petrol and a vehicle tyre, saying the staff had to flee through the windows to save their lives.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) I Ignatius Noekor, the Regional Operations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, said his outfit had the information at 2132 hours and reached the scene at 2138 hours.

He said it took them 52 minutes to extinguish the fire and added that investigation to establish the cause was on-going because they had not yet gotten to the 'seat or origin' of it.

GNA