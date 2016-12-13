Access Bank Drives Digital Innovation With Its New Mobile Banking App

Recently acclaimed as “Africa’s Best Bank Transformation” in 2016 by the Euromoney Excellence Awards through its digital banking strategy, Access Bank Ghana has upgraded its existing mobile banking application, designed to make banking more flexible for customers. This falls in line with the Bank’s commitment to continuously improve its services through cutting edge technology and alternative digital channels.

Known as AccessMobile Premium, the robust application allows users to perform key banking transactions such as intra and inter-bank funds transfer, bills payment, airtime top up, cheque and ATM card requests and initiating an account opening process among others. Besides providing ease, security and real time access to customers’ money where ever they are, the Mobile App is also designed with a unique Branch and ATM locator feature, allowing users to find the nearest Access Bank location.

In addition, it enables users to make deposits into their bank account straight from their mobile money wallets in real time. To enjoy the seamless use of the application, customers must download the app by searching for Access Bank Plc on the app store of any smart phone device using IOS (Apple), Android or BlackBerry World operating system.

Announcing the release of the AccessMobile Premium onto the market, the Group Head for Personal Banking at Access Bank Ghana - Mr Stephen Abban noted that it was becoming increasingly impossible for banks in the industry to serve customers through brick and mortar.

He said: “As we deepen financial inclusion in the market, we must also prepare ourselves to develop alternate solutions to make banking more convenient, embracing and flexible for our growing customer base. The AccessMobile Premium puts banking in your palm and allows you to perform important transactions on the go. Not only do you save time, you actually enjoy the experience it gives you, knowing that you are in total control of your finances”.

Mr. Abban further highlighted the various innovative digital solutions that Access Bank has rolled out to serve various segments of the market including the AccessPay – a payroll management solution, AccessTrade – a trade portal that allows corporate customers the convenience of initiating trade transactions electronically and the Easy Cheque Manager – an online based cheque management solution.

Touching on the Bank’s robust online banking solution, Mr. Abban noted that besides allowing both individuals and corporate entities to perform banking transactions from the worldwide web in real time, the service enables users to make international transfers with just a click, and this is the first of its kind in Ghana.

Over the last few years, Access Bank has built an acknowledged reputation for service excellence in the Ghanaian banking sector. The Bank has also stepped up its programmes and initiatives towards financial inclusion and women empowerment.

The Bank continues to invest in its digital banking infrastructure to ensure an excellent customer experience and highly efficient operations, thus helping to reduce banking cost for customers and provide them value for money.