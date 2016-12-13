Ghana First; Cease Fighting - Agyinasare

The founder of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has appealed to supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to cease the pockets of clashes which could derail the peace of Ghana.

Supporters of the two opposing parties have engaged in clashes in some parts of the country as NPP surrogates seize state facilities being run by perceived NDC members while others allegedly beat up members of the opposition.

Bishop Agyinasare is cautioning supporters to be moderate with their celebrations while cautioning everyone to see themselves as “Ghanaians first”.

According to him, protecting the peace of the country during the post-election period is paramount to the development of Ghana.

“Don’t forget irrespective of your political persuasion, we belong to one big family – Ghana… Precious one, the election is over, let's get on with our lives as one people,” the respected preacher said in a sermon.

He stressed that the election must not “change our commitment to work for peace”, adding the country must not be divided over the polls.

Bishop Agyinasare has therefore appealed to Ghanaians to co-exist irrespective of political persuasion or ethnic background.

“In victory we should not forget others have lost,” he admonished, hence emphasised the need for everyone to tolerate each other and take the “feelings of others into consideration.”

The New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the December 7, 2016 elections having polled over 5 million votes representing 53% while incumbent President John Mahama had 44% from a little over 4 million votes.