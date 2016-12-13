Pollution Kills 12.6m

Over twelve and half million people die as a result of environmental pollution worldwide, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates.

Of these, an estimated 6.5 million deaths (11.6% of all global deaths) are associated with air pollution, from household and outdoor sources.

The health agency, however, indicated that as much as half or more of the deaths could be prevented with smart climate change mitigation measures that reduce carbon dioxide and more immediate air, water and chemical pollution emissions.

The WHO made this known at the 22nd Conference of Party (COP 22) climate meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, where high level officials from both sectors signed up to the Declaration for Health, Environment and Climate Change.

The declaration encourages the health and environment sectors to exchange experiences, technical expertise and best practices to enhance health and protect the environment.

“The devastating consequences of air pollution affect both the climate and health. They are seen everywhere from smog-encircled mega-cities to village dwellings filled with smoke from indoor cooking. Yet virtually all air pollution is man-made – and often excessive,” Dr Margaret Chan, WHO Director-General, said.

She, however, said that by working together, across sectors, partners can help ensure that people – their livelihoods, wellbeing, and particularly their health – are at the centre of the response to climate change.

“Rather than focusing solely on the cure, we need more integrated policies, solutions and measures that prevent environmental degradation and the health problems they cause. For this we need the environment and health communities to come together. We need to translate global agreements into measures that have a tangible, positive impact on people's lives,” Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment, said.

“This landmark declaration has raised consensus for better articulation of our efforts to find a solution to the major health, environmental and climate challenges,” Ms Hakima El Haite, Minister of Environment, Morocco, said that the international conference.

Most environmental pollution-related deaths occur in low and middle income countries. However, outdoor air pollution remains prevalent in high-income countries as well, with nine out of 10 people worldwide exposed to air pollution that exceeds WHO Air Quality guidelines for fine particulate matter.

Ninety-four percent of outdoor air pollution deaths are due to non communicable diseases – notably cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. Air pollution also increases the risk for acute respiratory infections.

Indoor air pollution in particular causes about half of all childhood pneumonia deaths (about 530 000 childhood deaths in 2012).

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri

