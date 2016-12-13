The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 13 December 2016 13:41 CET

Independent Prosecutor Will Fight Corruption Efficiently – Nana Addo

By Daily Guide
President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo
President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, has reiterated the point that his incoming administration will establish an independent prosecutor's office to deal with corruption in his administration.

Nana Akufo-Addo contends that, an office devoid of political influence will assist in arresting the issues of corruption that have plagued Ghana.

In an interview with the BBC, the President-elect said such a move would also allay the fears of witch-hunting of political opponents.“We have decided that we want to take the politics out of it [the fight against corruption], so that the screams of witch-hunting and others will not arise, by establishing an office of a special prosecutor or somebody who will be independent of the executive and whose remit will be to investigate and tackle issues of corruption.”

“Hopefully, that person is going to be somebody who is going to command the respect of the society, and at the same time has an independent mind to make the decisions,” he said.

Fixing economy a priority
Aside the efforts to establish an independent prosecutor's office, Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that, his main priority will be fixing the economy and addressing the youth unemployment rate in the country, which the world bank has pegged at 48 percent for persons between ages 15 and 24.

“Unemployment amongst the youth has reached alarming proportions, and if we don't find a method of dealing with it, our country and society are going to run into all kinds of problems down the line. So my major priority is what we need to do to get our economy working again, expanding and growing rapidly,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

-Citifmonline

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

The pre judgement of a contractor's ability is valueless,unless it's linked with the quality of his work.
By: Francis Tawiah --
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img