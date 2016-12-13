Independent Prosecutor Will Fight Corruption Efficiently – Nana Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, has reiterated the point that his incoming administration will establish an independent prosecutor's office to deal with corruption in his administration.

Nana Akufo-Addo contends that, an office devoid of political influence will assist in arresting the issues of corruption that have plagued Ghana.

In an interview with the BBC, the President-elect said such a move would also allay the fears of witch-hunting of political opponents.“We have decided that we want to take the politics out of it [the fight against corruption], so that the screams of witch-hunting and others will not arise, by establishing an office of a special prosecutor or somebody who will be independent of the executive and whose remit will be to investigate and tackle issues of corruption.”

“Hopefully, that person is going to be somebody who is going to command the respect of the society, and at the same time has an independent mind to make the decisions,” he said.

Fixing economy a priority

Aside the efforts to establish an independent prosecutor's office, Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that, his main priority will be fixing the economy and addressing the youth unemployment rate in the country, which the world bank has pegged at 48 percent for persons between ages 15 and 24.

“Unemployment amongst the youth has reached alarming proportions, and if we don't find a method of dealing with it, our country and society are going to run into all kinds of problems down the line. So my major priority is what we need to do to get our economy working again, expanding and growing rapidly,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

