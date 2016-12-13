Assemblyman Arrested Over Toll Booth Fire

THE ASSEMBLY man for Dumesua Electoral Area in Sunyani West District of the Brong Ahafo Region, Mark Asante has been arrested and arraigned before a Sunyani Magistrate Court B for burning down Fiapre toll booth last Friday night.

Mark Asante was alleged to have led a mob to vandalize and later set ablaze the Fiapre toll booth on Friday night immediately Nana Addo was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election by the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.

He was arrested by the Sunyani Police at about 10 am yesterday and immediately arraigned before court on a charge of willfully causing damage to public property.

He pleaded not guilty. The court presided by over His Worship Fred Obikyere granted him bail with two sureties. As part of the bail condition, Mark was to pay GH¢10,000 cash which he immediately did.

He told the court that he had travelled on the day of the incident so did not know anything about the destruction of the toll booth. The judge, Fred Obikyere granting him bail asked the police to do thorough investigations about his involvement in the arson. He is to reappear on December 20, 2016.

According to the BA Regional Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Sampson Gbande, the Fiapre toll booth makes an average sales of between GH¢2,500 and GH¢3,400 daily.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Fiapre

