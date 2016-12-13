Hanna Bissiw Goes Mad Over Defeat

Deputy Minister of Agriculture in-charge of Livestock and outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano South, Hanna Bissiw, last Thursday went to the Techimantia Polyclinic to pack all items she had donated to the hospital sometime ago.

She claimed the people of Tano South, especially Techimantia, had voted against her and rather went for the NPP candidate, Benjamin Sekyere.

The items, which included hospital beds, stretchers, wheel chairs, strings, bed sheets, sterilizers and other consumables, were forcibly packed from the polyclinic.

The polyclinic is one of the recently built health facilities by the Mahama administration.

Under the supervision of some security personnel, the items were packed into a KIA truck and sent back to her house.

According to DAILY GUIDE's sources, the minister did not go to the place herself but sent a group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) 'macho' (stoutly built) men under the guard of some security men.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that she used the security men because she feared the hospital authorities might resist the move.

This happened on 8 December, 2016 after the 7th December elections when it became clear to her that she was losing the parliamentary seat to the NPP candidate.

When a radio presenter at Sunyani-based Sky Fm called her on phone to find out why she took that action, Ms Bissiw disclosed that it was none of her business.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that when news got to her that she was losing on the election day, she ordered thugs to block the road between Techimantia and Derma to prevent electoral officers from sending ballot papers from Derma and Techimantia to the collation centre to be added to the rest of the constituency.

It is said that when all other polling station results were being collated in the evening of Wednesday – except Techimantia and Derma – it was realised that the minister was losing, and so she ordered the road to be blocked.

Benjamin Sekyere polled 21,018 votes to beat the minister who had 17,215 votes.

She reportedly sent the men to the clinic and packed the items she had donated to the hospital long ago.

However, Hannah Bissiw denied the allegation that she sent for the beds from the hospital.

“But it has been misconstrued by members of the NPP in the constituency,” she said.

She told Peace FM in Accra that the beds seen in the video were never donated to any health facility, but they were being conveyed from a container at Techimantia to some CHP compounds she helped to build at Kosu, Derma, Moani and Esuboe.

The Techimantia Polyclinic where the items were being packed into a KIA Truck

Pix. Community members surprised and looked on as her gangs pack the items

From Daniel Y Dayee, Techimantia

