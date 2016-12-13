Exaggerations, Half-Truths and Lies

There have been isolated cases of post-election violence in some parts of the country – actions which we find reprehensible and which should not be entertained under any circumstances.

It is a cankerworm in our body-politics which should be avoided by the two main political parties in the country. It happened in the aftermath of one of the previous elections when supporters of the NDC descended upon their NPP counterparts.

Toilets were seized and vehicles being used by government appointees even before formal handover of the mantle of leadership were stopped in town and the drivers ordered to alight. It is hypocritical therefore when in their sulking mode the NDC make it look like the few isolated and exaggerated stories are novelties and emanating from the NPP.

That cannot be true and empirical evidence abounds to support our position; we stand to be corrected though. In Tamale, we were told about the looting of state properties from certain institutions but probes have showed that these are tales being concocted by NDC elements who carted these items away ostensibly for campaign exercises. These persons have decided to tout these tales so their tracks would not be unearthed.

Wofa Kay, the film actor whose picture with a giant plaster on the side of his head was presented in the media as a victim of a so-called NPP atrocity is but a clown doing the bidding of the NDC. It was a story made up to spawn a negative fallout on the image of the NPP.

It is even more surprising that the President during his transition speech yesterday alluded to the attacks on NDC supporters by their NPP counterparts. To use such a serious occasion to peddle exaggerated developments beats our imagination.

Wofa Kay featured in many NDC propaganda advertisements: he faked the picture presented about him. This is deceit of the Ghanaian people, an actionable choreography which is not admissible in any decent society. Unfortunately, the NDC have decided to use this and other untruths to court public sympathy for themselves.

Once again we wish to re-emphasise that assault on anybody is not to be entertained under any circumstances and we entreat the Police to take the necessary action against defaulters.

Let honesty and sincerity permeate any action that we take. We must avoid throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.

Ghana has witnessed more telling post-election violence under the NDC than the patches of acts of indiscipline being touted.

Naaba Abdulai, the brother of Collins Dauda – the outgoing MP for Asunafo South, is on rampage. He is reported to have resumed his reign of terror in that part of the Brong Ahafo Region leading to his victims suffering multiple cutlass wounds after earlier boasting of killing persons in the region, a worse form of post-election violence.

The NDC has lied into opposition and would require more lies to sustain the previous ones. That is the situation we find ourselves today.

Won't they for once be truthful and let us move on as a nation.

We appreciate the pain of losing elections, especially when so much money has been expended in campaigns. But need we be subjected to such exaggerated half-truths and concert party performances?