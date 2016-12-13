Mahama Has Gained Eternal Honour – Goodluck Jonathan

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Source: Starrfmonline.com
President John Mahama(right) and Goodluck Jonathan
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has commended President John Mahama for conceding defeat in Ghana’s just ended Presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Mahama was defeated by the opposition New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo in last week’s polls.

The President, who was flagbearer of the ruling NDC, called the opposition leader and congratulated him for his victory before the official announcement of the results by the Electoral Commission.

In a statement, the former Nigerian leader, who lost elections last year, said Mr. Mahama has conducted himself well in the process.

He however urged the President-elect to endeavour to acknowledge the achievements of the Mahama-administration as he assumes office.

“I am immensely proud of the maturity and high patriotism displayed by President John Mahama who has just conceded to Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Some may erroneously think that President Mahama lost today. Not at all. Not at all. He has gained honor that will never depart from him.

“I congratulate Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo and urge him to immediately begin the process of reuniting the nation of Ghana,” he wrote.

He added: “I also urge him to appreciate the great strides and achievements of President John Mahama when that time comes. To accelerate the growth of the economy, all Ghanaians irrespective of political divide should be involved”.

In the kingdom's principle delayance does not mean denial.
