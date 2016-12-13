Nduom Back To Work

The President of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is back to work. Moments after the declaration of the 2016 president results, Dr Nduom flew to the United States of America to engage in various business meetings.

His meetings will primarily focus on strategic reviews and positioning of various Groupe Nduom companies abroad, including those in the United States and others back home in Ghana.

He will this week chair a meeting of the Board of Directors of ISF Bank, the bank he and his family acquired earlier this year in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Dr Nduom will explore various means and possibilities of improving the Worawora Rice Mill where he will discuss and evaluate with experts, the available options for the improvement of the machinery at the Rice Mill.

He is also expected to discuss plans that will hasten the construction of a new Rice Mill at Assin Breku in the Central Region where the ground breaking exercise took place early November this year.

Dr. Nduom will be consulting with private universities in the USA to encourage professors to consider associating with the new Nduom School of Business & Technology (NSB&T) in Elmina. The Nduom School of Business & Technology was commissioned December 6th 2016.