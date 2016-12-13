NDC Group Congratulates President Elect, Nana Akufo Addo

A pro-NDC group, Friends of Atta Mills, has sent a message of congratulations to the newly President elect, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo and his vice, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, for their emphatic victory in last Wednesday's elections.

The group says the victory of the NPP and its candidate demonstrates the unwavering and perseverance of Nana Akufo Addo and his vice President elect, Dr. Bawumia.

In a statement issued and signed by its National Coordinator, Gabriel Aggah, the group urged Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliations, to come together and support the new leadership in order for them to succeed.

The group further charged its members to refrain from any attacks on the personality and administration of the NPP as they seek to implement their campaign promises contained in their manifesto.

"It is our plea that members of Friends Of Atta Mills will work in oneness and with all enthusiasm to defend and to help our in coming president so that all his intentions will be achieved" the statement emphasized.

It further appealed to Ghanaians to give Nana Addo and his leadership enough to be able to implement their policies and programmes.