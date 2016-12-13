AGI seeks ‘favourable’ business environment from NPP

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has reiterated its call for the President elect, Nana Akufo Addo to within a month, contact the association to discuss plans for promoting industrial development in Ghana.

This, AGI believes will ensure the rapid change towards achieving a sustainable economic development.

In an interview with Citi Business News, President of the AGI, James Asare Adjei said he is hopeful the new government and the association will be able to spur new ideas to curb the challenges facing the industry.

“Now what AGI is looking forward to is the incoming government putting itself in readiness in making sure that the challenges facing the private sector will receive the needed attention especially businesses that are really suffocating in the country at the moment.”

Mr. Asare Adjei further added that “AGI is also very ready to work with the incoming administration to ensure industrial development and generally private sector growth in the country.”

AGI congratulates President elect

The Association of Ghana Industries today congratulated the President elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a statement signed by the President of the AGI, James Asare Adjei, the AGI called on the president to ensure the business community is paid attention to.

“Our business and investor confidence is consolidated and we hope that the trust reposed in you by the people of Ghana will be a source of inspiration to you in the delivery of your mandate as president.” the release stated.

“We trust that the challenges facing the private sector will receive the incoming government's utmost attention and quickly get to work to save suffocating industries, as we work together towards achieving a sustainable economic development. AGI is ready to work with you and your government to achieve the industrial objective of this country.” it stated.

The AGI further commended the Electoral Commission for ensuring peaceful, free and fair elections.

“AGI also seizes this opportunity to congratulate the Electoral Commission, Political parties and the people of Ghana on holding a peaceful and successful election.”

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana