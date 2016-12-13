Nyaho Medical Centre organises health bazaar

As part of efforts to promote health and wellbeing ahead of the Christmas Season, Nyaho Medical Centre, a leading health facility in the country, has held a Health Bazaar.

The Bazaar, which was held over the weekend, played host to vendors of a wide range of healthy products.

According to the Corporate Affairs Manager for Nyaho Medical Centre, Ruth Maafo, the Health Bazaar was to promote healthy lifestyles for everyone.

Patrons were given the opportunity to undertake a mini-health screening exercise to encourage people to take up annual health screening as part of their lifestyle.

In addition to the health screening, patrons also had access to food, beverages, cocktails, spices, beauty care products and many more items from about 20 vendors.

The kids were also not left out of the fun as a 'Kids Zone' was provided to keep them busy with lots of healthy activities.

Some of the vendors for the day included We Naturals, Renew Naturals & Wellbeing Solutions, Naya, Dawa natural spices, Mindsnacks, Zeroandbelow, Urban Snacks, CleanEats and TAMA cosmetics.

Other vendors included Rainforest Honey, Minga Foods, Desnys Cocktails, Ele Agbe, Homefresh Foods and Starbites.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana