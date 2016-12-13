Akufo-Addo urged to reignite patriotism in Ghanaians

The Patriotic Professionals Ghana (PPG) has paid a courtesy call on Ghanaian president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a call on him to reignite the spirit of patriotism in Ghanaians.

The group led by the Executive Director, Eric Nartey Yeboah, visited the president to congratulate him on his victory in the 2016 general elections.

The president-elect expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the group for their support during the electioneering campaign and indicated that he will work closely with PPG towards bringing back nationalism and patriotism in Ghanaians.

Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that he was extremely happy that PPG has its focus on patriotism.

Mr Yeboah reiterated the group's commitment to supporting the newly elected president in delivering his mandate to the people of Ghana.

“Now many Ghanaians think of what they will get from Ghana and not what they will do for the country. This is clearly contrary to your youthful period where you championed pure nationalism, Ghanaians believe in you; you are the only one who could champion the drive for nationalism, therefore we call on you to lead the journey,” he said.

The group is made up of dedicated professionals with the commitment to providing humanitarian services to Ghanaians whiles instilling patriotism in them.

So far the group has organised health screening for over 20, 000 people and provided skills training with startup capital for over 900 rural women, in addition, the group has built a bridge at Dwene Woho in the Trobo constituency.

PPG also provides emergency health services at various NPP campaign rallies.

