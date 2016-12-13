BEIGE firms up capital asset management competence with staff training

BEIGE Capital Asset Management (BCAM) has strengthened its capability with an in-house Securities Courses training facilitated by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The indigenous financial institution says as it evolves, its subsidiaries are also repositioning themselves to meet the demands of the transition.

“It is in light of this that BCAM played host to the Ghana Stock Exchange with its in-house GSE Securities Courses training for its staff,” BEIGE in a release.

The training which lasted for three months trained participants in some key areas in the capital markets. Staff who participated in the training would be examined and certified by the GSE.

This move, BEIGE hopes, will equip staff with the requisite skills to enable them to function effectively in the field of investment banking.

Commenting on the rationale for the training, the Managing Director of BCAM, Kwaku Fredua Agyeman, said the company saw the need to not only incentivise staff but also to equip them with the requisite expertise to offer sound investment advice to its growing clientele.

He added that the financial services industry is a fast moving environment in which customers demand more and better services delivery with speed, safety and efficiency, hence it was important the company positioned itself to meet customer needs and continue participating actively in the market.

Participants expressed appreciation for the training. They intimated the fact that the training has come at a time when investments are seen as an essential element of financial freedom and wealth creation.

“We are very excited about this training as it will expose us to many things in the capital market industry. It is our belief that this training will deepen our knowledge and understanding in our engagement with customers” said one participant.

The exam is scheduled to take place in January 2017. Some of the modules of the course include Corporate Finance, Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management, Securities Trading and Investment Advisory Techniques, Legal and Regulatory Framework and Supervision among others. Participants are now preparing to take the exam and be certified respectively.

Management on this occasion wishes to congratulate staff on dedication, commitment, enthusiasm, hard work and perseverance throughout the course of study. It is the hope of management that staff will bring the knowledge and skills acquired on board so that both staff and management will come out as winners.

BCAM is the Investment Banking subsidiary of The BEIGE Group that specialises in asset management advisory services.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com