Politics | 12 December 2016 23:00 CET

SDA congratulates President-elect

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA - The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ghana has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election to the high office of the Presidency.

The Church, consequently, pledged to support him and his government through prayers so as to help him in the smooth execution of his administrative duties as the President of the Republic.

'The church shall support him as he takes up the responsibility of administering the affairs of our dear nation,' a statement signed by Mr Solace Asafo-Hlordzi, the Public Affairs Director of Southern Ghana Union Conference, said on Sunday.

The Church has also lauded all electoral stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, Security forces, the media and all the political parties and their presidential candidates for working hard to ensure a violence-free election. Meanwhile, the Adventist Church applauded the exiting President, John Dramani Mahama, for exhibiting good statesmanship by conceding defeat and assuring the nation of a peaceful transition. 'We wish him, his family and the National Democratic Congress Party God's guidance and blessing in all their future endeavours,' the SDA stated.

GNA

ft_top_line
