NDC News | 12 December 2016 23:00 CET

NDC youth express concern about attacks

By GNA

By Patience Gbeze, GNA
Accra, Dec. 12, GNA - The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concern about attacks on some of its members and called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to intervene.

Mr Sidii Abubakar, the NDC National Youth Organiser, addressing the media in Accra on Monday, said he NPP should rather celebrate the electoral victory instead of the attacks.

'If the NPP leadership cannot stop their supporters from attacking NDC supporters, no one should attempt to stop the NDC youth from defending themselves,' he said.

Mr Abubakar asked the International Observers and the International Press to also step in to stop the attacks.

'We are also calling on the Ghanaian media to condemn what a section of the NPP supporters are doing,' Mr Abubakar added.

He cited the attack on Wofa K, a popular actor who featured in most of NDC advertisements, the Dunkwa-On-Offin alleged attack in which one supporter was killed, the setting ablaze of a toll booth at Fiapre in the Brong Ahafo Region and the stabbing of a youth activist of the NDC at the Circle Interchange as some of the examples.

'Enough of the NPP's violence on NDC supporters…. We the NDC youth will not fold our arms whiles our people are attacked without any provocation. We shall, henceforth, reply in equal measure whenever we are attacked by NPP supporters,' he said.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 1 comments, leave your comment.
NDC News

whatever you do when you are youth will reflect when you become old
By: emmanuel oyebode
