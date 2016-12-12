UBA organises health walk for staff

By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu, GNA

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA - Management of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) has organised a health walk for its staff to create awareness of the importance of exercising and healthy living.

The walk, which started from the Ministries through the Black Star Square to the Parliament House and back to the Ministries, brought together staff from the various banks in the nation's capital.

Mrs Abiola Bawuah, the Chief Executive Officer of UBA, said the walk was to bring to the fore the importance of exercising and healthy living among the staff to work hard and achieve the vision of the bank.

She said the physical well-being of the staff was critical to the bank and

urged them to take their health issues seriously and work hard to meet the company's target and deliver good services to its clients.

Mrs Bawuah implored on the staff to iron out their differences, be united and let the success of the bank be their priority.

UBA is one of Africa's resilient banking groups operating since 1949 with branches in 19 African countries and offices in three global financial centres: London, Paris and New York.

UBA Ghana was established in 2005 and has 24 branches and 32 Automated Teller Machines.

