Foundation donates stationery to schools in Jomoro

Ahobre, (WR) Dec 12, GNA - The Dan Bossoe Foundation, a Non-Governmental- Organisation promoting education in the Jomoro District, has donated teaching and learning materials valued more than GH¢6,000 to six basic schools in the area to enhance quality education.

The items include a quantity of stationery, would be distributed to Ahobre, Adusuazo, Takinta, New Kabenlah-suazo, Egbazo and the Atwebanso/Edobo Basic Schools in the Takinta Area Council.

Mr Dan Bossoe, the founder of the Foundation, who is a native of Takinta, but resident in Accra, donated the items at a durbar of chiefs, parents, teachers and pupils at Ahobre Number Two, a fishing Community near Half-Assini in Western Region.

He also promised SHS Scholarships package for BECE candidates in Takinta Area Council who would obtain aggregates between three and nine in their examinations.

He said in the last BECE, the Foundation provided Mathematical Sets each to 600 candidates in the area and paid their transportation fare to and from their examination centres.

Mr Bossoe said he was motivated to establish the Foundation to assist brilliant but needy students in the area to achieve educational excellence for national development.

He explained that he was a beneficiary of Government scholarships, noting that without it, he would not had become who he was today because of financial constraint, therefore, it was imperative for him to give back to the society that helped him.

Mr Francis Amoasi Mensah, the Headteacher of the School, who received the items, on behalf of the school Management and PTA, expressed gratitude to the benefactor, saying it would go a long way to promote education in the area.

He said the interventions by the Foundation would produce more graduates in the area and urged parents to invest in the education of their children because education was the best investment they could make in them to become responsible adults.

Mr Mensah, therefore, appealed to the Government to renovate the more than 50 year-old JHS block of the school, which he said, was in a very deplorable state.

The Foundation, since its inception in 2009, has sponsored 22 students at the SHS and six at the tertiary level across the country.

GNA