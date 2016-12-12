The Electorate and the Politician Lessons for all from Election 2016

That 2016 has been a year of political surprises and turbulence is as true as the sun will rise from the East every morning.

In Europe the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union in a not too surprising move, but brought with it some shocks and disappointments all the same.

At the other side of the Atlantic, a certain Donald Trump was making waves in the most controversial and unconventional ways, as he strolled gradually to the White House.

The third shock was in nearby The Gambia, where Yahya Jammeh, with twenty-two years' experience as president, was defeated in an election which was tailor-made for him to win.

In Ghana it was, once again, a straight fight between the Elephants and the Brollies. With wealth and power on the side of the Brollies, it seemed records were going to be shattered. The old order of the US GOP winning, and automatically the NPP will win, was going to be set aside. And the traditional eight-year period for a party was going to be extended.

The ruling party candidate was in a fight of his life against an opponent who is, perhaps, the most vilified in the country in recent times. In almost every department there was something bad to say about him. At one point in time, he was called Trump, and indeed, he is, because, at the end of the day, he set new political records which may never be equaled in this millennium.

The first time an incumbent president lost in his bid to seek re-election; the first time a ruling party was ousted through the ballot box without going for a run-off.

The first time a son followed his father's footsteps to be president.

The first time a political party saddled with lots of independent candidates from within, won majority seats in Parliament, and a huge majority as such.

When a party in opposition rises from 122 seats (44%) in 2012 to 170 seats (62%), and counting in 2016, then it gives cause for deep reflections. This feat practically indicates a rejection of the ruling NDC, and even clearer, was President Mahama getting 861,484 less votes in 271 constituencies in 2016 than he did in 275 seats in 2012 (4,713,277-5,574,761). His figure could appreciate after the last four constituencies fall in, but it looks certain that he would not get anywhere close to 200,000 extra votes. Nana Addo, on the other hand, increased his by 467,128 over the 2012 votes (5,716,026-5,248,898). Seriously, either there is a mass rejection of Mahama or there is a need to seriously probe the 2012 General Elections.

Whatever it may be, no incumbent president in Ghana has ever lost an election, and so what happened to Mahama should be a lesson to all politicians. For an incumbent president to lose an election could indicate that the electorate must not be taken for granted.

Infrastructural developments could be said to be unprecedented this time round, and within a short space of time, monumental projects were commissioned all over the place. But was this what the electorate really wants? Yes, however, these are secondary to him. The electorate wants social security, jobs, food, water, accommodation, health, stable electricity and currency, affordable tax regime, and protection from vices.

With high taxes, levies and commissions, high unemployment rates, poor wages and salaries among others, the beautiful infrastructures went unnoticed. What would someone feel after working for a year without a salary, gets his/her pay with only three months back pay, and told to sacrifice the other nine months?

The electorate is not bothered about this eight-year circle for each party, once their social security is not assured, you are guaranteed that they would show you their backs.

Humility is also one thing the electorate appreciates. While Nana Addo humbly pleaded to people to give him the mandate this time, he was mocked by his opponents. Well, we know of Jerry Rawlings kneeling before a crowd at a rally somewhere in Brong Ahafo and appealing for votes for the NDC, yet today that event has been forgotten.

For the NDC proverbial World Bank, the Volta Region, this time round, not to churn in the magic figures, even though it gave the region to the NDC, indicates that one should never take the electorate for granted. If it is true that the Voltarians did not come out in their numbers for the NDC, then it means that it is high time politicians not consider treating people in their strongholds as an automatic source of votes.

If, however, such huge numbers had not really been there, then, again, we have to probe previous elections.

When lots of NPP members went independent in at least thirty constituencies, I was crestfallen, with 2008 vividly in mind. I was one of those wrote off the NPP’s chances in such constituencies and had harsh words about the conduct of the primaries in Ablekuma West. I must eat humble bofrot and congratulate Ursula Owusu Ekuful and apologise for my words if they hurt her feelings.

I have come to the conclusion that the electorate is now of age and can think independently and even differently from the politician.

Thanks to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for opening a new chapter in the relationship between the politician and the electorate. Go…Nana…Go and break new grounds in politics.

I hear those men and women of God who prophesised that Nana would lose the elections are saying they were referring to Nana Konadu. We hear, but who did they say will win? Fear the demons and live long, but fear the electorate and live forever.

Hon. Daniel Dugan.

