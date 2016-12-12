Akufo-Addo Will Be A Visionary Leader- Vicky Bright

Vicky Bright, a former legal advisor to Ghana's ex-president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has stated President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, is bent on offering Ghanaians visionary leadership.

The veteran politician was declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday, 9 December 2016 as winner of the 2016 presidential polls.

He polled 5,716,026 votes representing 53.85% in the 2016 elections to give him an edge over the ruling National Democratic Congress leader Mahama, who garnered 4,713,277 votes representing 44.40% of the total votes. His party swept the majority in Parliament with over 150 seats.

Speaking on Monday, Mrs. Bright stated “Africa needs visionary leadership and we in the NPP believe that that kind of visionary leadership is what, by God's grace, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is going to provide Ghana and move us from where we are.”

She continued that “Africa provides 75 per cent of the raw material for the industrial world and yet we are the poorest continent. Ghana is blessed, we don't have desert sand here; we have gold, we have manganese, we have iron ore, we have bauxite in huge quantities, we have gas and we are a small nation.

“So, all these blessings that we have had require proper exploitation for the benefit of Ghanaians, but when you are in a situation where the richer you get as a nation [and] the more discoveries you make of natural wealth, the poorer the people become, it's a serious situation.”

Again apart from his unrivalled leadership qualities, Akufo-Addo, she said in an interview with Accra-based Class FM would be “compassionate” and work in the interest of all devoid of discrimination.

Already, Akufo-Addo in his victory speech had promised to be the president for all, assuring that he would pursue the interest of Ghanaians.

“I thank God for his grace and favour for granting us victory in this election…to Ghanaians I won't let you down. I will do all in my power to live up to your hopes and expectations,” Akufo-Addo said at his Nima residence on December 9 moments after he was declared President-elect by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

