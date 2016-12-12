IGP Pledges Loyalty To AKufo-Addo During His Visit To The President-Elect



The Inspector General of Police John Kudalor has called on the president elect Nana Akufo-Addo to congratulate him on his election victory.

John Kudalor also pledged his support, loyalty and that of the Police Service to the president elect who will be sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled over 53% of the votes cast to secure a one touch victory in the presidential election.

The party also had an overwhelming majority in Parliament with 171 seats and is looking to hit the ground running.

Key on the agenda for the incoming government will be how to maintain peace after post election violence.

Violence between the supporters of the NPP and the NDC led to death of one person in Cape Coast and the destruction of properties across the country.

The Nana Addo- led government will have to get a handle on the matter and must strategise with the police to solve the matter.

On his first visit to the president elect, the IGP assured Nana Akufo-Addo of the police’s commitment to ensure law and order in the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo also promised to work together with the Police Service when he is finally sworn into office.

“I am confident what I know about the Ghana Police Service we are going to have very good relationship.”

“In opposition there are many things you say about the way the state is being run. I have made some comments some of you may have found it difficult to stomach. It was not done out of malice. It was done out of my understanding of what the national interest required.

The important thing is to put everything in perspective and work together,” he stated.

Recounting his tenure as Foreign Minister under the erstwhile Kufuor administration, Nana Akufo-Addo referred to the reputation of Ghana’s security forces across the world in the peace keeping operations.

“That reputation is something that has kept me going,” he said, adding “we have to work together to enhance it and ensure that our people can live in an orderly and peaceful environment.

“I have no agenda to prosecute as far as the security personnel in our country is concerned. My agenda is that we deliver for the people of Ghana an efficient service.

“I bear no grudge against anybody,” Nana Addo said.

