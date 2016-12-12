The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Central African Republic | 12 December 2016 19:40 CET

Mahrez wins BBC African Player of the Year award

By AFP
Leicester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez poses with the Premier League trophy on May 7, 2016. By ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP/File)
Leicester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez poses with the Premier League trophy on May 7, 2016. By ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP/File)

London (AFP) - Algerian international Riyad Mahrez' dynamic performances in Leicester's remarkable Premier League title win last season garnered him the prestigious BBC African player of the year award on Monday.

The 25-year-old France-born forward -- who earlier this year became the first African to win the Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award on the back of his 17 goals and 11 assists for Leicester -- beat fellow nominees Yaya Toure, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andre Ayew.

The winner was chosen by fans from across the world.

"It means a lot, it's something big for African players so I am very happy and very proud," he told the BBC.

"It's always good to receive awards and for Africans this is a huge honour," added Mahrez, whose father is Algerian and mother of Moroccan/Algerian descent.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri was in the audience and expressed his delight.

"He is improving every day," the Italian told the BBC.

"I don't speak about his quality. I speak about his sacrifice, he has fought for the team because it is very important for us to be together."

Mahrez, who cost the Foxes -- then managed by Nigel Pearson -- just £400,000 when they bought him from French outfit Le Havre in 2014, joins legends such as Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba and Liberian George Weah who have won the award.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Central African Republic

At the third cock crow, you either get your Peter reformed, or truly deformed.
By: Kwesi-Gabriel Eshun
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img