Auogyaman Company Limited honoured at 2nd Ghana construction Awards 2016

Asougyaman Company Limited, a subsidiary of Group Horthman was honored at this year’s annual Ghana Construction Awards.

The awards which took place at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra brought together the industry’s titans.

Asougyaman Company Limited was held in great respect with two greatly desired awards, one for its outstanding contribution to the construction industry in Ghana and West Africa sub-Region. They were also the recipient of the award material distributor (wood) of the year.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company was the group’s chief operating Frederick Horthman, who was elated for the recognition for their provision of quality product and services to both Ghana and West Africa sub-Region markets.

He also gave credit to the founder and the executive chairman of the group Edwin Ansah Horthman for his exemplary leadership and hard work over the years.

He also mentioned his vision for an era where indigenous firms take over the commanding height of Ghanaian businesses and to see an increase in the procurement of made in Ghana products.

He predicts this will aid with job creation and distribution of wealth in the country, ultimately facilitating economic growth.

Mr. Horthman went on to describe how 30 years in the wood industry has provided the company with necessary expertise, which has positioned them as market leaders in their field with internationally certified standards.

He also cited how the company is increasing its production capacity for wood products with the expansion of their state of the art facilities to other parts of the country, to utilize more raw materials for production.

This, he believes, enables the company to meet both local and international demands.

Mr. Horthman expressed there was the need for local entrepreneurs to be acknowledged and awarded for their hard work,as he believes this will motivate them as well as position them as role models for the future generation.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com