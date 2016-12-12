Be guided by Transparency -Nana tells transitional team By Pascal Kafu Abotsi

([email protected] )

President-elect Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has charged members of the newly-constituted presidential transition team to be guided by the principle of transparency, as they carry out their task for the smooth transfer of power.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the inauguration of the team in Accra yesterday, Nana Addo also asked them to work swiftly to give him an understanding of the current state of the country, so his government could get to work.

According to him, the Ghanaian people were expectant, as they reflected on the litany of promises he had made to them during the period of campaigning. He, however, remained hopeful to deliver on those pledges, saying, “We’ll not disappoint them.”

The transition team was formed in line with the provisions of the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845), following Nana Addo’s landslide defeat of President John Dramani Mahama in last week’s elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), thanked the outgoing-President for the full cooperation he had received from him since he was declared the winner of the election.

President Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in the just-ended polls, called on his people to wrap up with their various roles and say farewell, while he advised the NPP to come out of its celebration mood and prepare to assume the reins of power.

“In my address on the 6th of December, I made it clear that Ghana will pass this test with distinction, and that is where we are today, about to witness the transfer of power to the next government,” he said.

President Mahama revealed that one of the issues he discussed with the president-elect was to collaborate with him to ensure the safety of all citizens. He was, however, worried about recent attacks on members of the NDC and other innocent citizens, because, to him, they marred the beauty of the country’s democracy before the international community.

The Presidential Transition Team

A statement by the outgoing Minister for Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, stated that further to the provisions of the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845), President John Dramani Mahama had appointed Mr. Julius Debrah (Chief of Staff), Mrs. Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong (Attorney General & Minister for Justice), Mr. Seth E. Terkper (Minister for Finance) and Mr. Prosper Bani, Minister for the Interior, as part of his team.

The rest of the members, he mentioned, were Dr. Benjamin Kunbour (Minister for Defence), Ms Hanna S. Tetteh (Minister for Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration) and Alhaji Collins Dauda (Minister for Local Government & Rural Development).

Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo, the statement explained, would lead the transition team on the part of the President-elect. Ms Frema Osei Opare (Head of the Staff of Office of the President-elect), Mrs. Gloria Akuffo (Member responsible for Legal Affairs), Ken Ofori- Atta (Member responsible for Finance) and Mr. Ambrose Dery (Member responsible for the Interior) made the list.

The rest were Mr. Dominic Nitiwul (Member responsible for Defence), Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Member responsible for Foreign Affairs), Hajia Alima Mahama (Member responsible for Local Government) and Mr. Albert Kan Dapaah (Member responsible for National Security).

In accordance with the provisions of the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845), the following are statutory members of the Transition Team: Head of the Civil Service, Head of the Local Government Service, Secretary to the Cabinet and National Security Coordinator, the statement also said.

The Transition Team would be co-chaired by President John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The election

Nana Akufo-Addo is the President-elect of Ghana, following a historic landslide victory in last Wednesday’s elections. He polled 5,716,026 votes, representing 53.85%, to give him an edge over the ruling NDC’s John Mahama, who garnered 4,713,277 votes, representing 44.40% of the total votes.

Total valid votes cast, according to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Charlotte Osei, stood at 10,615,361, while rejected votes were 1.54%. 10,782,609 represented the total number of people who voted out of the more than 15,000,000 registered voters. Turnout was 68.62%.



